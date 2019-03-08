Jennifer Wabano says she has looked at Timmins police differently in the last year.

"Of course I'm going to think these things," says the Cree woman originally from the James Bay community of Peawanuck, who has lived in Timmins most of her life.

"Like if the young person had been white, would the outcome still be the same?"

Despite the findings of the province's Special Investigations Unit that cleared Timmins police in the death of two Cree people on the same day in February 2018, Wabano still worries about whether police will keep her children safe, especially her teenaged son.

"He's this big brown kid, you know. I tell him, 'Just stay still. Listen to the officers,'" says Wabano.

"I wish I didn't have to, but I have to. You know, sometimes because of the colour of their skin, they have to work harder."

Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie says the last year has been 'trying' for the department and the officers under investigation. (Erik White/CBC)

Wabano now sits on an Indigenous advisory committee Timmins established last year after the deaths and the subsequent report from Ontario's human rights commissioner, who found that racism was "normalized" and pervasive" in the city.

"We deal in fact, not speculation, here at the Timmins police service," says police spokesperson Marc Depatie.

"It has been a trying year for the officer involved and his colleagues as well, but they maintained a professional image the entire time."

Depatie says the police department is "thankful" that the facts have now been made public a year later and hopes that informs the public discussion.

Coun. Kristin Murray says the focus should be on education and awareness and helping people understand each other. (Erik White/CBC)

"People were informed that our community was not quite like they pictured," says Coun. Kristin Murray.

She was elected in October, the first Indigenous person in the city's history to sit on council.

"There's some good things that have come, yes, it's sort of a wake-up call for our city, but at the same time, what are we doing now? So I think we're at a point of action," says Murray.

She says the focus should be on education and awareness and helping people understand each other and their backgrounds.

"It's people, right? And that's hard to change," says Murray.