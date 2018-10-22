Timmins police are warning people of a scam that targets international students.

In the scam, a person poses as a representative of the Canada Revenue Agency, contacting an international student by phone and demanding they pay an "immigration tax."

Police spokesperson Marc Depatie told CBC News that if the student refuses, they are almost immediately contacted by another person claiming to be with the Timmins Police service, who threatens that if payment is not received, the student would be arrested.

Depatie said they have one case on file, but believes because of the "sophistication" of the scam and the amount of money involved, it likely will have more than one target.

'There is certainly more than one [person involved in the scam,]" Depatie said.

"From our understanding, it's boiler room activity, where they take advantage of individuals not aware of their rights and privileges extended to them as guest of the country."

Depatie is reminding people that international students are not subject to any tax, and the CRA does not resort to imprisonment as a motivator to pay.

Anyone who is contacted by phone in regards to an "Immigration Tax" is urged to take the necessary precautions to ensure the validity of the contact, or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.