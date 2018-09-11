Timmins man fined for illegally hunting moose
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says a Timmins man has been fined $1,000 for illegally hunting moose.
Incident happened during closed season
The ministry says Trevor Mercier pleaded guilty to the offence recently in a Timmins court.
According to the ministry, Mercier actively called a moose while carrying a high-powered rifle in Sept. 2017. The ministry says the gun season for moose was closed at the time.
