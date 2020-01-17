Timmins Hospital at maximum capacity, asks people to avoid ER
Timmins and District Hospital has activated its ‘surge plan’ to deal with overcrowding
The Timmins Hospital is asking people to stay away from the emergency room for non-emergency issues, as the number of patients admitted to the facility has exceeded the number of beds available.
In a press release Friday afternoon, the hospital said it was activating its "surge plan" to help deal with the overcrowding.
That includes moving admitted patients to other care areas in the hospital.
The release also warns people that wait times may be longer than expected, and anyone with flu-like symptoms – cough, fever, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea – should not visit any patients at the hospital.
The release said the measures are being taken "to ensure we are able to provide emergency services through the ER and to minimize the risk of transmission from/to patients."
