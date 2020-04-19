The Timmins and District Hospital has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 after a positive test result in one of its patients.

Following provincial guidelines, the hospital, along with the Porcupine Health Unit, made the declaration Sunday afternoon.

Staff at the hospital (TADH) were able to quickly identify changes in the patient's symptoms and move them to an isolated location, Blaise MacNeil, president of the hospital, said in a statement.

"Our pandemic planning process ensures we are ready to quickly respond to any changes required throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," MacNeil said. "Our focus remains on doing everything we can to ensure the continued safety of our patients and staff."

Access to the affected unit has been restricted and enhanced surveillance continues throughout the facility, hospital officials said.

The Porcupine Health Unit is continuing the investigation by tracking any contacts of the infected patient.

Officials with the hospital said that to safeguard the privacy of patients, staff and their families, they will not comment on the current status of any patients or staff in hospital.