The head of the Timmins and District Hospital says it was an anxious time while the facility was under a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak was declared on April 20 after a patient tested positive for the virus. It was declared over on May 11. An outbreak is declared when someone gets COVID-19 in a hospital setting.

Hospital president Blaise MacNeil says it started when a patient screened positive for COVID-19, initially tested negative and then tested positive.

"We had cases in the hospital that couldn't be attributed to community spread or travel related spread," he said.

"We couldn't say definitely it wasn't a case of institutional transmission."

He says after consulting with the Porcupine Health Unit, an outbreak was declared. He says contact tracing helped identify other people in the hospital who could have been exposed to the initial patient.

MacNeil says three people in the hospital contracted the virus and died as a result.

He says an investigation was done and adds all protocols were followed.

"We really can't attribute it to any particular measure," he said.

"Obviously we've relooked at everything and the Porcupine Health Unit did a visual inspection of how we set up the respiratory unit which is the main unit we had to handle COVID-19 … just to determine if our measures looked to be appropriate … and they determined that they were."

'All hands on deck response'

"The last thing anybody wants to do is see this wide-spread throughout the facility or worse still, staff or physicians taking this home to their families," he said.

"I've never seen the level of work intensity in my career that I've seen sustained for such a long period of time during the pandemic which frankly is still ongoing."

He says changes have already been made at the hospital due to COVID-19, including installing plexiglass barriers and screening people at any entrance.

"There's always some good that comes out of these things, as bad as they are," he said.

"The healthcare response to COVID-19, particularly in the north, has been an all-sector, all hands on deck response. It's been a coordinated effort. The degree of cooperation and collaboration throughout this has been phenomenal. And I think that will stand us in good stead as we move forward."