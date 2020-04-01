Porcupine Health unit dealing with six new COVID-19 cases
Cases include two Timmins people, now hospitalized
The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in its coverage area, bringing the total amount to 18.
The cases were reported by the health unit Tuesday night, and include two children under the age of 10.
The health unit said the two boys are from the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls.
Officials with the health unit won't be any more specific about the location.
A male in his 40s and a woman in her 30s also tested positive for the virus.
The health unit said the woman is from the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls.
The man is in the area of Kapuskasing, Opasatika & Val Rita-Harty, Moonbeam, Fauquier-Strickland.
Two other cases include a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s from the Timmins area who have been hospitalized.
Results of how the Timmins-area cases became infected are still pending, the health unit said.
