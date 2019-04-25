The Timmins Flood Advisory Committee has issued a flood watch for the Mattagami River.

The committee says water levels are high due to recent rain and continued snow melt.

"There is still a substantial amount of snow remaining in our outlying areas, so the upward trend is expected to continue," the committee stated in a release.

"On the Mattagami River system, water elevations are continuing to rise and could reach the critical first stage flood level over the coming days."

It says residents may experience some flooding in low-lying areas.

"City residents living near lakes and rivers are reminded to remove unsecured material and equipment from shoreline areas as water elevations continue to rise," the committee said.

"They should also be prepared with a household emergency plan should a flood emergency be declared."

A flood warning remains in place in North Bay while a flood watch has been issued for parts of Greater Sudbury.