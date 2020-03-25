Firefighters are doing their part to help snuff out the spread of COVID-19.

The Timmins Fire Department said it will not be issuing any new burn permits until further notice.

The goal is to ensure social distancing, the city of Timmins said in a press release Wednesday.

People who already have permits for their current residence in 2019 may still burn, provided rules on the permit are still followed.

"The intent is to respect your neighbours but have the opportunity to be able to get outside with other members of your household to enjoy the atmosphere of a small campfire," the statement reads.

"Please do not gather with friends and extended family, as this is not the intent and goes against the government regulation. Once this pandemic is over, new permits will be required."

The cost for a one-year permit is $25.00. A 3-year permit costs $75.00