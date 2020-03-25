No new permits for campfires until COVID-19 passes, Timmins fire dept says
City says respect for social distancing is idea behind permit ban
Firefighters are doing their part to help snuff out the spread of COVID-19.
The Timmins Fire Department said it will not be issuing any new burn permits until further notice.
The goal is to ensure social distancing, the city of Timmins said in a press release Wednesday.
People who already have permits for their current residence in 2019 may still burn, provided rules on the permit are still followed.
"The intent is to respect your neighbours but have the opportunity to be able to get outside with other members of your household to enjoy the atmosphere of a small campfire," the statement reads.
"Please do not gather with friends and extended family, as this is not the intent and goes against the government regulation. Once this pandemic is over, new permits will be required."
The cost for a one-year permit is $25.00. A 3-year permit costs $75.00
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.