South Porcupine resident, 72, dies in Hwy 101 crash

Timmins police are reporting that a 72-year-old South Porcupine resident has died, following a single vehicle crash Thursday evening.

They say the collision happened on Hwy 101, east of the Bruce Avenue interchange, where an eastbound car left the roadway and ran into the highway's north ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Donald J. Campbell, was brought to hospital, where he was pronounced as deceased.

The affected roadway was cordoned off from approximately between 6:30 and 11 p.m. during the investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses who may have observed the actual collision — or the driving behaviour immediately before the collision occurred — to contact investigators at 705-264-1201.