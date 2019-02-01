Extremely cold weather has gripped most of northern Ontario this week and many communities have been under extreme cold weather warnings for days.

The severe cold is making it a busy time for homeless outreach programs to keep people safe.

In Timmins, the Living Space is where people can usually seek refuge from the cold. However, the city says the facility is "challenged by some physical constraints that do not allow it to effectively act as a warming shelter during cold weather periods."

As a result, the Timmins Native Friendship Centre now opens its gym to take people in. About 75 people show up each night.

"Some people will come in just to warm up, have something to eat and leave and come in and out throughout the night," Heather Murray, the coordinator of the homeless outreach navigation program at the Timmins Native Friendship Centre said.

"Other people actually stay the whole night, so we have cots set up for them."

Murray says the centre offers shower facilities, access to social workers, activities and refreshments.

"The main thing is to be here to help people and to have a warm place for them to go," she said.

The Timmins Native Friendship Centre, on Kirby Avenue, opens its doors as a shelter at night. (Google Maps)

George Pirie, mayor of Timmins, says the city is working to help vulnerable citizens.

"As a result of the growing level of street homelessness, the City of Timmins has been working with community partners including the Timmins Native Friendship Centre, Living Space, the Cochrane DSSAB and Timmins Police Services to develop a strategy to deal with the extreme cold weather," he said.

"We commend our partners for the interim strategy while we work towards more permanent solutions related to warming spaces and homelessness."