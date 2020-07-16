Timmins police say they have charged a man with theft related offences after a dog was taken from its owner.

Police say the incident happened in February when officers got a call about a fight regarding a dog that had been taken from its owner.

Police say officers investigated and "exhausted all reasonable efforts to resolve the matter between the aggrieved parties."

Officers say they eventually got a search warrant to go into a home on Emilie Street. Police found the 12-year-old black lab inside, and returned it to its owner last Saturday.

Police say the suspect became assaultive towards the officers but was subdued and taken into custody.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He's been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.