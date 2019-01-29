Timmins police say sudden death not suspicious
Timmins police say a sudden death last week isn’t considered suspicious.
50-year-old man found in medical distress in restaurant washroom pronounced deceased
On Thursday, a 50-year-old man was found in a restaurant bathroom in medical distress. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
Police say the man has been identified as Kevin Doucette, originally from Barrie, Ont.
A post-mortem was done last Friday that determined the cause of death is not suspicious, police say.
