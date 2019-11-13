Skip to Main Content
Nick Joseph Oreskovich, 82, dies in Timmins highway crash
Sudbury

Nick Joseph Oreskovich, 82, dies in Timmins highway crash

An 82-year-old man is dead following a highway crash in Timmins on Tuesday morning. 

Timmins police say it happened Tuesday morning east of the Bruce Avenue interchange in South Porcupine

CBC News ·
Timmins police continue to investigate a crash that claimed the life of 82-year-old Nick Joseph Oreskovich. (Supplied by Timmins Police Service)

An 82-year-old man is dead following a highway crash in Timmins on Tuesday morning. 

According to the Timmins Police Service, at about 11:35 a.m., an east-bound pickup truck and west-bound passenger vehicle collided east of the Bruce Avenue interchange in South Porcupine.

Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle, Nick Joseph Oreskovich, 82, died yesterday afternoon of injuries he suffered in the crash. 

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck and his passenger were uninjured.

Police say the investigation will continue today at the site of the crash. 

In a release on Tuesday, police also said charges were pending. 

Timmins police investigate a crash along Highway 101 east of Bruce Avenue in South Porcupine. (Timmins Police Service)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|