An 82-year-old man is dead following a highway crash in Timmins on Tuesday morning.

According to the Timmins Police Service, at about 11:35 a.m., an east-bound pickup truck and west-bound passenger vehicle collided east of the Bruce Avenue interchange in South Porcupine.

Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle, Nick Joseph Oreskovich, 82, died yesterday afternoon of injuries he suffered in the crash.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck and his passenger were uninjured.

Police say the investigation will continue today at the site of the crash.

In a release on Tuesday, police also said charges were pending.