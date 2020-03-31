The Public Health Ontario lab in Timmins will begin conducting its own COVID-19 testing. It will also be testing samples from throughout northeastern Ontario.

Porcupine Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Lianne Catton made that announcement Tuesday, during a COVID-19 update for the area.

"We can expect increasing test capacity, and wait times to improve," Catton said.

"However at the same time as we see increased testing across the region, that will also impact the wait times for any test results."

New assessment centres

Along with the new testing capacity in Timmins, Catton also announced that assessment centres are set to open in Iroquois Falls and Cochrane.

Catton reiterated that anyone being assessed to determine if they require testing, and anyone who has been tested and is awaiting results, is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

As more centres open, Catton said there will be more assessment and testing — but she said that does not mean everyone can get tested.

Guidelines for testing have been expanded to include certain people with symptoms, even if they have not travelled or been in contact in a confirmed case. That includes specific groups such as healthcare workers, and those living or working in long term care facilities. Public Health Ontario is not recommending the routine testing of asymptomatic people.

"We will not have the capacity as a province, or as Canada, to test every individual going forward," Catton said.