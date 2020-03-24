The Porcupine Health Unit says a fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the region.

The health unit says a man in his 70s tested positive after recently returning from the United States. It adds this case is not connected to any other local cases.

On March 12, the man travelled on both domestic and international flights.

"Anyone who sat in the rows identified should self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for any symptoms," Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health for the unit said.

"If you have any symptoms, please stay home and call the PHU or your primary care provider."

The health unit says those who were on the following flights with the man may be affected:

March 12, 2020: Houston into Toronto Pearson International Airport via Air Canada flight AC594. The health unit says passengers in rows 20-24 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts. These people are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

March 12, 2020: Toronto Pearson International Airport to Timmins on Air Canada flight AC8291. Passengers in rows 5-9 and flight crews that may have served these rows are considered close contacts, the health unit says. Those people are directed to self-isolate for 14 days.

The man was tested at the Timmins COVID-19 Assessment Centre on March 20. He remains in self-isolation at home.

"Seeing a travel-related case in our community is an important reminder that it is critical for every individual who has travelled outside of Canada to self-isolate for 14 days to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Catton said.

