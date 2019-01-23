Two of the hot button issues that saw most of Timmins city council swept out of office in the October election, were back before the newly overhauled council on Tuesday night.

There was a report on whether Hollinger Park would be ready to host a third edition of the Stars and Thunder music festival, which cost taxpayers $2.3 million over the last two summers.

There was also a report on the status of plans for a $48 million recreation centre and pool, which like the festival, had been championed by the last council and ousted Mayor Steve Black.

City councillor Joe Campbell, one of only three incumbents to hold onto his seat, says by voting in a new mayor and seven new councillors Timmins taxpayers have rejected those ideas.

"Having it on the agenda disturbs me greatly that there's a disrespect for what the voters have decided. The voters overwhelmingly repudiated some of the spending habits of previous council," Campbell said.

Timmins city councillor Joe Campbell was one of only three councillors to be re-elected by the voters in the October election. (Jean-Loup Doudard/Radio-Canada)

But city councillor Noella Rinaldo argued that $1.5 million has already been spent planning the pool and it shouldn't be abandoned.

"And projects that we start this year will not make it in our term. They will be continued in the next term."

"Our job as councillors is to look at those plans and continue them forward, or we will not get anything done," Rinaldo added.

New councillor Kristin Murray admitted she doesn't know how to swim, but said as a mother of young children, she would love to see a new pool in Timmins.

"What I'm having a hard time with right now is, I don't know a budget. So I can't even make any big decisions in relation to spending money that I don't even know if we have," she said.

Stars and Thunder organizers have already said they will skip 2019, due to concerns about Hollinger Park. However, they hope to land as much as $300,000 in city funding to stage the event again in 2020.

New Timmins mayor George Pirie suggested Tuesday night that council "step back and pause" on the recreation centre, until after the upcoming city budget talks and until there's a clearer picture of what kind of funding might be available from the provincial government.

"That gives us a lot of time to explore options that serve this city better than an expenditure of $50 million on a pool," he said.

"One way or another we have to do things smarter."