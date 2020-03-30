Some residents of the downtown shelter in Timmins have moved into residence at Northern College.

The College says it has temporarily offered the rooms for overflow clients who need physical distancing because of COVID-19.

In partnership with the Living Space and the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board, people who need physical distance are being housed in residence on the college's campus.

In a statement, Dr. Fred Gibbons, the college's president said allowing the college to be used as a temporary shelter would alleviate stress on social service providers.

"This is a trying time for all of us," the statement said. "It is also a time for togetherness, understanding and charity. Northern College is proud to uphold these values and open its facilities to the most vulnerable populations of society."

Shelter employees are currently working around the clock to ensure that people get housing support, while extra security is also being added.

"We are balancing our ability to be there for our region with those of our neighbours, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we undertake the steps necessary to respond to the need for increased social distancing and self-isolation for this vulnerable population," Gibbons said.

Northern College will also provide sanitization, disinfection and hygiene precautions.