A recent spike in overdose deaths is prompting the spokesperson for the Timmins Area Drug Strategy to call for more community based help in dealing with the opiate crisis.

Jason Sereda says during the last six months they've seen an increase in overdose deaths in Timmins. Other communities are experiencing similar spikes, including Sudbury, North Bay and Thunder Bay. Sereda says in Timmins there are large gaps in the system, so individuals are falling through the cracks. One example is where treatment or detox facilities are located.

"A lot of the treatment programs and detox programs are rather far away from Timmins," he said.

"So to get people there in a timely fashion is difficult in the best of times, but during COVID, where there are those extra restrictions and extra hoops to jump through, it's become very difficult."

Sereda notes many of the substance use services normally available in Timmins either shut down or reduced hours of operations in March, as a result of the pandemic. And that meant the vulnerable population became even more marginalized.

He says there have been 10 fatalities connected to poisoned street drugs in the Timmins area.

After a Labour Day weekend that saw an "unnaturally high" number of overdoses, the Porcupine Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Lianne Catton, said "the opioid crisis remains a significant concern for all PHU communities."

The executive director of South Cochrane Addictions Services, Angèle Desormeau, also noted that a recent Ipsos survey indicated 42 per cent of Ontario's adults surveyed had increased their substance or gambling use since the pandemic started.

"We endorse Addictions and Mental Health Ontario's call for urgent action to address the rising number of overdoses and opioid-related deaths and the devastating impact felt by families and communities across Ontario," she stated.

In the meantime, officials say naloxone remains "one of the best tools we have to save lives from opioid overdoses."

"We continue to work with all community partners to ensure naloxone is available across all communities and to increase the conversation, as a drug strategy, on how we can further support community members and close potential gaps in services," Dr. Catton said.

The Timmins and Area Drug Strategy urges people who use drugs to never use alone, have someone available to call 911 if an overdose occurs, and carry naloxone. Free naloxone kits are readily available throughout the area at Porcupine Health Unit offices as well as at many organizations and pharmacies.