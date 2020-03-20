A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Timmins.

The Porcupine Health Unit said a man in his 50s returned to the city after international travel. He developed respiratory symptoms and told the health unit on Tuesday.

That same day, he was tested for the virus at his home.

Following a positive diagnosis, the Porcupine Health Unit says the man remains in self-isolation at home, and is being monitored.



"This confirmed case reinforces the need for all residents to follow public health recommendations," said Dr. Lianne Catton, Medical Officer of Health of the Porcupine Health Unit, in a press release.

"Social distancing – avoiding crowds and close contact with those outside of your immediate family, as well as staying home as much as possible are important measures for all – even if you feel well."

Timmins hospital

Meanwhile, the Timmins and District Hospital is no longer allowing most visitors.

In a press release, the hospital said the measure takes effect "Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ... until further notice."

The following are the exceptions:

"One support person for maternity patients

One support person for pediatric patients

One support person for emergency department patients

One support person for any scheduled out-patient appointment

Family members for hospice or near end-of-life situations"

All visitors to the Timmins and District Hospital will be screened.

This brings the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the northeast to four. There are two confirmed cases in Sudbury and one in the Algoma region,