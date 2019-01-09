Just a few months after being voted out of office, former Timmins mayor Steve Black was back before city council Tuesday night, to push for something that cost him the election in October.

As mayor, Black championed the Stars and Thunder Music and Fireworks Festival that brought thousands of tourists to the city over the past two summers, but it cost taxpayers $2.3 million.

Black is now pushing for a "drastically different" Stars and Thunder in 2019.

He and a private promoter want to put on a shorter four-day event that isn't bankrolled by Timmins taxpayers. However, they are seeking $300,000 in sponsorship money from the city.

"I'm pleased that there's somebody from the private [sector] that has come up. I don't think we could have done it again as a city. I think they would have killed us," said Noella Rinaldo, one of only two Timmins city councillors to be re-elected in October.

She says that she supported Stars and Thunder in the past and wants to see it keep going.

"We have to start investing in ourselves. And we have to start believing that we can do these [events] and I really think that $300,000, it's not a lot of money in the big picture for what we get back."

Former Timmins Mayor Steve Black had a different view of Tuesday night's council meeting, sitting in the chair for visitors making a presentation. (City of Timmins)

There was little mention Tuesday night of the outrage by some Timmins citizens over the cost of the festival, which was a major issue in the election campaign and saw George Pirie defeat Black in the mayor's race.

But it appears that politics might not be the main obstacle for Stars and Thunder. It could be park maintenance.

Hollinger Park is set to be converted into baseball fields, which could make it impossible for the space to stage a large concert in July or August.

"I accept this may prevent the festival from going ahead for 2019," Black said at Tuesday night's council meeting.

That was also one of the main concerns expressed by councillors, who have asked city staff to report back at the next meeting.

"We're very worried if anything was to place in that park for 2019, it's going to be a cost after the fact," said Timmins city councillor John Curley.

He added that he too would like to see the festival continue, but says the city has other priorities, such as a new sewage treatment plant in his ward, to prevent pollution in local lakes.

Black suggested that the city could get the $300,000 from a hotel tax, which is predicted to raise as much as $1 million in fees from out of town visitors.

But Curley pointed out that council hasn't approved that tax yet and that money is not yet sitting in a city bank account.