Majority of Timmins city council OK with 10 p.m. curfew during COVID-19

Most Timmins city councillors like the idea of imposing a 10 p.m. curfew during the COVID-19 crisis — but they stopped short of officially approving it at Tuesday night's virtual council meeting.

Mayor George Pirie first suggested a curfew when he declared a state of emergency in Timmins earlier this month.

Councillors were asked informally of their opinions at the end of Tuesday night's meeting and no one spoke against.

City councillor Joe Campbell remembered the 9 p.m. curfew that was in place when he grew up in Schumacher.

"I don't see any trouble with imposing it on a temporary basis during the emergency situation we have right now, and the numbers of break-ins we have and criminals walking the streets looking for opportunities," Campbell said.

Timmins city councillor Joe Campbell's proposal to have staff come back with a zero-base budget to help citizens financially hurt by the pandemic was voted down 6-3 at Tuesday night's council meeting. (Jean-Loup Doudard/Radio-Canada)

Timmins city councillor Michelle Boileau said while she generally supports the idea of a curfew, she wants to hear how it will be enforced before deciding how to vote.

There was no word on when that council vote will take place.

Timmins city council did vote Tuesday night on a proposal from councillor Campbell that city staff prepare a budget based on a zero per cent tax increase, as well as look at freezing other fee hikes, including on water and sewer bills.

Campbell suggested this was a way to help people hurt financially by the pandemic.

The idea was voted down 6-3, with Mayor Pirie pointing out that municipalities are being advised not to adjust their budgets until after COVID-19 has cleared and the full cost of the pandemic is known.