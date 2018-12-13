Skip to Main Content
No threat to public safety after threat aimed at Timmins business, police say

Timmins police say a business on Airport Road has been evacuated after it received a bomb threat.

Bomb threat received by recreational vehicle retailer on Airport Road

Police say the business, a recreation vehicle retailer on Airport Road, received the threat on Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching the building and property, but say they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.

Airport Road remains open, but police say it may be closed if it is deemed necessary to do so.

