No threat to public safety after threat aimed at Timmins business, police say
Timmins police say a business on Airport Road has been evacuated after it received a bomb threat.
Bomb threat received by recreational vehicle retailer on Airport Road
Timmins police say a business on Airport Road has been evacuated after it received a bomb threat.
Police say the business, a recreation vehicle retailer on Airport Road, received the threat on Thursday afternoon.
Police are searching the building and property, but say they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.
Airport Road remains open, but police say it may be closed if it is deemed necessary to do so.