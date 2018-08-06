One man dead after ATV collision near Timmins

One man is dead after a single vehicle collision involving an ATV near Timmins over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on a trail system off Pine Street South, in a remote area of Deloro Township, according to Timmins Police.

Police say officers were called to the scene to provide assistance and found the body of the apparent operator, who had sustained a serious head injury.

The victim has been identified as John Patrick Lloy, 53, of Timmins.

A preliminary investigation was completed by the Traffic Investigation Section and the Forensic Identification Unit.

Police say the incident has been classified as a "death by misadventure occurance" and have identified the lack of use of an ATV helmet as a contributing factor to the degree of injury the victim sustained.

Police are waiting for a post-mortem examination to be arranged.