Police in Timmins say a 22-year-old man is facing a charge of attempt to commit murder following events at an all-night gas bar in the downtown early yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson, Marc Depatie, says officers were called around 5:30 a.m. and began to investigate a series of offences against three victims.

There are 14 charges, including sexual assault, aggravated assault and killing or injuring an animal — in addition to the charge of attempt to commit murder.

Depatie says all involved know each other and there is no general threat to the public.



