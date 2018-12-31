Skip to Main Content
Timmins man faces attempted murder charge after series of alleged offences

Timmins man faces attempted murder charge after series of alleged offences

Police in Timmins say a 22-year-old man is facing a charge of attempt to commit murder following events at an all-night gas bar in the downtown early yesterday morning.
CBC News ·
A 22-year-old Timmins man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after an incident Sunday night. (Erik White/CBC )

Police in Timmins say a 22-year-old man is facing a charge of attempt to commit murder following events at an all-night gas bar in the downtown early yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson, Marc Depatie, says officers were called around 5:30 a.m. and began to investigate a series of offences against three victims.

There are 14 charges, including sexual assault, aggravated assault and killing or injuring an animal — in addition to the charge of attempt to commit murder.

Depatie says all involved know each other and there is no general threat to the public.

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories