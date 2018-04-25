Timmins man charged with attempted murder
Timmins police say a 59-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after an incident that happened in home in February.
Police were called to the scene in the north end of the city on Sunday, Feb. 12.
An investigation was done and as a result, the man was arrested. He's been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement.
The accused has been released from police custody and scheduled to appear in court next week.
