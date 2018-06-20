Skip to Main Content
Attempted murder charged laid in Timmins

Attempted murder charged laid in Timmins

Timmins Police say a man is facing a charge of attempted murder after another man was seriously injured.

Incident happened in April, arrest warrant executed Tuesday afternoon

A 37-year-old Timmins man is facing several charges after an assault in April. (Erik White/CBC )

Police say it relates to an alleged assault on April 11. At that time, a 46-year-old Timmins resident sustained critical injuries.

On Tuesday, police executed an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man. He's been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

The accused was held in custody until a bail hearing on Wednesday.

