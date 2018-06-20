Attempted murder charged laid in Timmins
Timmins Police say a man is facing a charge of attempted murder after another man was seriously injured.
Incident happened in April, arrest warrant executed Tuesday afternoon
Police say it relates to an alleged assault on April 11. At that time, a 46-year-old Timmins resident sustained critical injuries.
On Tuesday, police executed an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man. He's been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.
The accused was held in custody until a bail hearing on Wednesday.
