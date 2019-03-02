Timmins airport workers set to strike Monday

Workers at the Victor M. Airport in Timmins have issued a 72-hour strike notice. Workers are set to walk off the job as of Monday at 6 p.m.

The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees tells CBC Sudbury both sides have been negotiating an agreement for two years with the City of Timmins.

The union has accused the city of attempting to push concessions on workers.

"The city has put us in a position where we either strike or accept a pay cut." says Martin Mika, Ontario Regional Vice President of Union of Canadian Transportation Employees.

"Our members perform a very very important role within the airport and it would be very very difficult for [the city] to operate [the airport] without them," added Mika.

Unionized workers at the airport include maintenance and airfield workers as well as tradespeople and administrative staff.

The announcement comes days after workers issued a strike mandate to the union. Workers were in a legal strike position as of Friday.