City, workers back to the table as Timmins airport strike looms

With the possibility of picket lines at Victor M. Power airport in Timmins looming, the mediator working with the city and union has ordered both sides back to the table, according to a spokesperson for the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees.

Both sides have already been locked in negotiations for two years.

The union issued a 72-hour strike notice on Saturday after workers voted in favour of a strike mandate. A spokesperson for the UCTE tells CBC Sudbury that the action will proceed if a final deal isn't reached.

Union accuses city of concession bargaining

"The city has put us in a position where we either strike or accept a pay cut," says Martin Mika, Ontario regional vice president of UCTE.

The 19 unionized employees at the airport include maintenance and airfield workers as well as tradespeople and administrative staff.

"Our members perform a very, very important role within the airport and it would be very, very difficult for [the city] to operate [the airport] without them," added Mika.

City says contingency plans in place

City officials are confident contingency plans will ensure the airport continues operating in the event of a strike. (Francis Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

"People using Timmins Airport should expect that their travel may be impacted by our members peaceably exercising their constitutional right to strike," said union spokesperson Lira Buschman in an email.

City staff, however, told Radio-Canada a strike will not impact airport operations.

A spokesperson says the municipality has a plan in place to ensure essential services continue so that regularly scheduled flights to and from the city can proceed.