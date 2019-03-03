The union representing workers at the Timmins airport says its members have voted to ratify a new collective agreement.

The 19 workers, including maintenance and airfield technicians, mechanics, electricians and administrative personnel, have been without an agreement since 2017. The new agreement is retroactive and expires in 2021.

The new deal includes a wage increase.

"Our members were successful in improving their working conditions," Martin Mika, Union of Canadian Transportation Employees, a union within the Public Service Alliance of Canada said.