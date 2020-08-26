Timmins police are cautioning the public to be careful after several reports of aggressive bear activity.

Police say they've gotten calls where people have told them they have been chased by a bear in the Dalton Road area. Police also say there is a report of an aggressive bear in the Rea Street South area.

The Terry Fox Trail System in the Dalton Road area is closed for the time being. Police say officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are aware of an abundance of natural food sources in the area, likely attracting the bears.

A trap has been set up by the MNRF in hopes of removing the aggressive bear. A young bear has already been trapped and relocated from the area.

The MNRF offers the following advice if you encounter a bear: