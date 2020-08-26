Reports of aggressive bear activity in Timmins
Police working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Timmins police are cautioning the public to be careful after several reports of aggressive bear activity.
Police say they've gotten calls where people have told them they have been chased by a bear in the Dalton Road area. Police also say there is a report of an aggressive bear in the Rea Street South area.
The Terry Fox Trail System in the Dalton Road area is closed for the time being. Police say officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are aware of an abundance of natural food sources in the area, likely attracting the bears.
A trap has been set up by the MNRF in hopes of removing the aggressive bear. A young bear has already been trapped and relocated from the area.
The MNRF offers the following advice if you encounter a bear:
- Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave.
- If the bear doesn't leave, throw objects, wave your warms and make noise with a whistle or horn.
- Drop any food you are carrying and slowly move away.
- If you are near a building or vehicle, get inside.
- Prepare to use bear spray if you have it.
- Do not run, climb a tree or swim.
- Do not kneel down, make direct eye contact, approach the bear or attempt to feed it.
- The MNRF says if you see a bear in a tree, leave it alone. It will come down when it feels safe.
