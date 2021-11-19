The College of Family Physicians of Canada recognized two family doctors in Timmins for their work to improve care for people with opiate addiction in the community.

Dr. Louisa Marion-Bellemare and Dr. Julie Samson received a 2021 Award of Excellence from the college.

The physicians worked with the Timmins and District Hospital's emergency department to pioneer a program that provides care for people with addictions 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

"We were seeing an increase in patients presenting after overdoses to our hospital, an increase in death rates and also an increase in comments by our fellow colleagues and nursing staff at the front lines saying things such as, 'You know, what's going on here?'" said Samson.

"We weren't practicing what we should be doing, which is offering treatment to these patients when they present at our doors, evidence-based treatment that is known to save lives."

Providing 24/7 care

Marion-Bellemare said they connected with colleagues who had more experience with addictions, and collaborated to build a 24/7 treatment program.

Samson said they have treated more than 100 patients with addiction since December 2020. Many were from Timmins, but others came from surrounding communities, and as far away as the James Bay coast.

"We are often getting anecdotal comments from our patients that they could not have done it without us," Samson said.

"And they're so thankful and they're spreading the word that we have a team that is willing and helpful for their addictions and that they can come any time and we will help them."

We have to understand that the power of addiction is beyond what any of us can imagine. - Dr. Julie Samson

Marion-Bellemare said the care model they built in Timmins can be applied to other small communities.

"You can tailor an accessible, immediate care program for people with addictions in any small community," she said.

Samson said it is important communities have programs in place to support people fighting an opiate addiction.

"Some people still believe that addiction is an issue with willpower (and that) they don't want to quit because they don't want to," she said.

"We have to understand that the power of addiction is beyond what any of us can imagine. And when someone is knocking at our door, asking for help, they are in their most vulnerable state and we need to be there to help them."