Ten years after the massive fire was extinguished, the legal battle over Timmins 9 continues to smoulder.

The wildfire scorched 40,000 hectares in May 2012, burned for six months and along with concurrent wildfires to the east closer to Kirkland Lake, saw hundreds of people in northern Ontario forced from their homes.

Investigators with the Ministry of Natural Resources found that a spark from a passing train started the fire and in 2015, the Ontario government announced it was suing CN Rail for $38 million in firefighting costs.

But seven years later, and a decade since the fire, they have yet to recover a nickel, as the province and the railroad are still in litigation. Neither side would comment as the case is "before the courts."

Tom Laughren was the mayor of Timmins during the 2012 forest fire and is now the city's fire chief. (Radio-Canada )

"Do you want to be waiting 10 years for something like this to go through? Absolutely not," said Tom Laughren, who was mayor of Timmins in 2012 and is now the city's fire chief.

He would rather have seen any money spent on lawyers going to preventing future wildfires or helping communities prepare for them.

"Could we be spending that money a little bit more on equipment, person power? You know, at the end of the day do we actually improve the situation for the next time?" said Laughren.

Michelle Tonner's family camp near Gogama was one of the few totally destroyed by the Timmins 9 fire in 2012. (Michelle Tonner)

Michelle Tonner, a retired journalist from Sudbury, lost her family camp to Timmins 9 and is part of a group that is suing CN Rail separately for lost property.

"It does make me upset," said Tonner.

"They should be compensated for that. Ontarians should be compensated for that."

She was at her family camp on an unnamed lake east of Gogama 10 years ago with a girlfriend and their children, getting increasingly worried as they spotted smoke on the horizon and then heard the roar of helicopters and water bombers.

"I can't explain to you enough how quickly things changed," said Tonner.

They decided to pack up and go home, watching as the flames crowned the trees on the other side of the small lake.

Michelle Tonner and her family decided to rebuilt their camp destroyed in the 2012 forest fire, but they and other are still suing CN Rail for compensation. (Michelle Tonner)

"I'm trying to start the motor, I'm saying to the kids 'Everybody calm down,' and I can't start the motor because I started to panic, it was like a scene from a movie," said Tonner.

"And it's right there and it's windy and it's coming right at us."

After getting across the lake in the boat, her usual route out to Highway 144 was blocked by a "wall of fire," so she drove them to safety down a rough, rocky bush road and then had to call her parents.

"And I said 'The camp's gone. The camp is gone.' And they said 'What do you mean?' and I said 'Well, there's a forest fire and we barely made it out,'" said Tonner.

The camp was totally destroyed. All they found was a few utensils and assorted other remnants. Tonner says they decided to rebuild and still enjoy summers out there, although in the back of her mind she still thinks about the risk of another fire.