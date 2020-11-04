Timiskaming Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak connected to Young-Davidson mine

The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared an outbreak of COVID -19 connected to the Young-Davidson mine located just outside of Matachewan.

Three positive cases have been confirmed.

The health unit says the situation continues to be under investigation, and close contacts of the positive cases are being notified.

All three employees reside primarily outside of the Timiskaming district and won't be reported in the positive case count for the district.

"Everyone involved in this investigation has provided valuable support," health unit CEO Dr. Glenn Corneil said.

"COVID-19 can appear quickly in an area at any given time and everyone needs to remain vigilant in order to ensure we do everything we can to reduce the spread of COVID."