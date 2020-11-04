Timiskaming Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak connected to Young-Davidson mine
The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared an outbreak of COVID -19 connected to the Young-Davidson mine located just outside of Matachewan.
The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared an outbreak of COVID -19 connected to the Young-Davidson mine located just outside of Matachewan.
Three positive cases have been confirmed.
The health unit says the situation continues to be under investigation, and close contacts of the positive cases are being notified.
All three employees reside primarily outside of the Timiskaming district and won't be reported in the positive case count for the district.
"Everyone involved in this investigation has provided valuable support," health unit CEO Dr. Glenn Corneil said.
"COVID-19 can appear quickly in an area at any given time and everyone needs to remain vigilant in order to ensure we do everything we can to reduce the spread of COVID."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.