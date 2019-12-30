The Timiskaming Health Unit is keeping an eye on an outbreak of whooping cough in the area. The disease is also known as pertussis.

Since November, there have been 19 probable or lab-confirmed cases of whooping cough.

Erin Cowan is the manager of infectious diseases at the health unit.

She says 5 of the 19 cases are in Kirkland Lake and 14 are in the Temiskaming Shores area.

Cowan says it's important for people to keep their vaccinations up to date.

"Immunity decreases over time. So one booster dose of the vaccine is recommended for adults," she said.

"Pregnant women should receive the vaccine in each pregnancy to provide immunity to themselves and their infants because infants have the highest risk of complications," she added.



Cowan says that overall, the number of people in the area who are vaccinated for whooping cough is about 95 per cent.

"We've seen a mix of both immunized and under-immunized people," said Cowan.

"So it really goes to show that we need to make sure our vaccines are up to date and demonstrate the importance of herd-immunity. The more people who are immunized and up to date, the less the outbreak would spread, " she explained.

"Right now we're monitoring to see if we get any other reports from the emergency departments, and we'll be monitoring closely on any activity happening in local schools after the holidays," said Cowan.

Cowan says the outbreak can be declared over once there have been no new cases reported in 48 days.

Whooping cough starts like a common cold with sneezing, runny nose, low fever and an occasional mild cough.

The cough will get worse over two weeks. After two weeks, coughing spells develop and the cough may end in a whooping sound.

The whooping cough vaccine is free in Canada and part of the routine immunization schedule for infants, children and teenagers.

Those who receive immunizations at the Timiskaming Health Unit or who report immunizations through a licensed childcare or school can review their immunization record at http://timiskaminghu.com/281/immunization