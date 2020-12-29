A small health unit in northeastern Ontario has seen a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

And more recently, the Timiskaming district has begun investigating a volunteer-run seniors club in Kirkland Lake, for breaching public health guidelines.

The acting medical officer of health says the health unit issued a warning to those who attended a Christmas dinner at the Encore Club on Dec.19.

Dr. Glenn Corneil says they're asked to self-monitor for symptoms because of possible exposure to the virus at the event.

The health unit had been working with the club since early December, but after several complaints — and looking at pictures posted on social media of the event — he noticed some issues.

Dr. Glenn Corneil is the acting medical officer of health for the Timiskaming Health Unit. (Facebook/Timiskaming Health Unit)

"Concerns that there was a buffet-style supper, concerns that there was dancing, concerns that there was lack of distancing, and also concerns about the way karaoke was done and concern about variable masking," he said.

Corneil says it's too early to say whether anyone was infected as a result of the event and their investigation is continuing.

"Our staff has been working tirelessly over the holidays, trying to keep things as suppressed as as we possibly can, noting that contact-tracing can only do so much," Corneil said.

"We really need all communities, and especially those who are undergoing significant surges like this to really, tightly follow public health measures. We are in a lockdown now, which will hopefully help. But as we move into into New Years we're asking people to stay within your household, not to socialize outside of your own household. We really need to keep things under control because things have surged — like we haven't seen — throughout the pandemic, to date."

The Kirkland Lake club has stated on its Facebook page that it is now closed until further notice. Club president Linda Belanger is encouraging people who participated in the Dec.19 event to go to the health unit for testing.