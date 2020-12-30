Timiskaming Health Unit invokes self-isolation order
Anyone failing to self-isolate after showing symptoms faces $5K/day fine
The Timiskaming Health Unit is tightening up restrictions as its COVID-19 case count continues to climb.
It's invoking a tool — a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act — to enforce the rules around those testing positive for the virus, as well as high-risk individuals.
"While most people have been compliant with our isolation orders, we need everyone to do so. Issuing Section 22 is one tool to help with progressive enforcement," said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting edical Officer of Health at the health unit.
"As we've seen, there are some people who aren't following public health direction. When COVID gets into a community, that is what drives transmission."
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit issued similar orders on Dec. 24.
The health unit says the order will be enforced by local police, and says anyone found in non-compliance may be charged and fined between $880 and $5,000. The fine would accumulate for each day of non-compliance.
(PDF KB)
(Text KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.