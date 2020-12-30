Timiskaming Health Unit invokes self-isolation order

The Timiskaming Health Unit is tightening up restrictions as its COVID-19 case count continues to climb.

It's invoking a tool — a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act — to enforce the rules around those testing positive for the virus, as well as high-risk individuals.

"While most people have been compliant with our isolation orders, we need everyone to do so. Issuing Section 22 is one tool to help with progressive enforcement," said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting edical Officer of Health at the health unit.

"As we've seen, there are some people who aren't following public health direction. When COVID gets into a community, that is what drives transmission."

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit issued similar orders on Dec. 24.

The health unit says the order will be enforced by local police, and says anyone found in non-compliance may be charged and fined between $880 and $5,000. The fine would accumulate for each day of non-compliance.

