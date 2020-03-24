The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting the first confirmed COVID-19 case in its district.

The health unit says a man in his 30s has tested positive. The man "had close contact with a confirmed positive case while he was out of the district of Timiskaming," the health unit said.

The man went for testing on March 18 with mild symptoms.

The health unit says the man is now self-isolating.

"Given the transmission of the virus around the world and the more recent increase in Ontario, it is not unexpected that we are now announcing our first positive case of COVID-19 in our district," Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health for the health unit said.

"The focus of breaking the chain of transmission remains the key and we ask that everyone do their part by distancing themselves from others, and self-isolating for 14 days if you have travelled outside of the country."