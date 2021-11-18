Timiskaming Health Unit reports spike in COVID-19 cases

The Timiskaming Health Unit has said the district is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to community spread.

The district currently has 28 active cases.

"Community spread of COVID-19 is on the rise, meaning that Timiskaming Health Unit cannot confirm where some COVID-positive people got the virus," the health unit said in a press release. "This increases the risk to the greater community, since it makes containment of the virus more difficult."

The health unit noted cases are also up in the Sudbury and Algoma districts.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 235 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and one death due to the virus. Thirty-seven people have died from COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic began.

Algoma Public Health reported 209 active cases. On Monday the health unit followed Sudbury's lead, and announced it would enact stricter measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

The Timiskaming Health Unit said if its current trend in rising cases continues, it will need to put similar restrictions in place.