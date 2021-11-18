Timiskaming Health Unit reports spike in COVID-19 cases
The district currently has 28 active COVID-19 cases
The Timiskaming Health Unit has said the district is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to community spread.
The district currently has 28 active cases.
"Community spread of COVID-19 is on the rise, meaning that Timiskaming Health Unit cannot confirm where some COVID-positive people got the virus," the health unit said in a press release. "This increases the risk to the greater community, since it makes containment of the virus more difficult."
The health unit noted cases are also up in the Sudbury and Algoma districts.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 235 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and one death due to the virus. Thirty-seven people have died from COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic began.
Algoma Public Health reported 209 active cases. On Monday the health unit followed Sudbury's lead, and announced it would enact stricter measures to help curb the spread of the virus.
The Timiskaming Health Unit said if its current trend in rising cases continues, it will need to put similar restrictions in place.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?