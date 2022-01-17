A Sudbury golf course that's usually closed during the winter season is getting ready to open after building an outdoor winter park.

Co-owner of Timberwolf Golf Club, Sam Yawney, said he got the idea a few years back when he saw some other golf courses in Ontario doing similar projects.

"We have this vacant land that's only used in the summertime," he said.

"It lends itself well for what I also have planned down the road, which is seasonal cottages."

Yawney said the park will feature a variety of activities, including snowshoe and cross country skiing.

"The ice skating path will be about 450 yards in length and it leads out to a pond on the golf course that will be flooded," he said.

He added there will also be a fire pit with outdoor music as well as food and beverages.

Yawney said he's heard people are happy this is coming to New Sudbury, as there is no facility like this in that area.

"With COVID times, people are looking for something to do and a place to go," he said.

"So I thought this would fit in very well and I think it will be very busy."

'Form of meditation'

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, being physically active can help improve mental health.

"If you're feeling tense or trapped by your always-on money brain, movement can be a form of meditation," the association said.

"People who exercise report feeling less stressed or nervous, and regular heart-pumping movement can reduce tension, fatigue and anger, improve your mood, your self-esteem and body image."

The association adds greater benefits may be achieved if the exercise is done outdoors.

"Recent studies have found people report a higher level of vitality, enthusiasm and pleasure after they have walked outside."