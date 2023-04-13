TikTok video of black bear and her cubs in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gets 10 million views

A video shot by a retired police officer from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shows a black bear and her two cubs outside his home, and it's gone viral on TikTok.

Tom McClelland is an outdoors enthusiast and regularly posts his trail cam footage to Instagram. He recently started to use TikTok as well, and hit it big with his sixth video.

The video shows a black bear climbing the fence to his backyard while she leaves her two cubs behind. The cubs try to climb the fence and fail, and start to cry for their mother. Moments later, the mother bear comes back to her cubs.

McClelland posted the video on Tuesday, and by Thursday it had more than 10 million views on TikTok.

'Social media platform of choice'

"TikTok has far outreached my Instagram account," he said.

"I went from I think 12 followers to oh, I think I'm approaching 6,000 now. I guess TikTok is the social media platform of choice these days."

McClelland said he gets bears in his neighbourhood on an annual basis, and even had a moose on his street one year.

When he and his wife saw the bears, she called a local school to warn them about the animals.

In the video, McClelland's wife also calls their neighbour Sherry to warn her about the bears.

"That's a dangerous situation, bear with cubs," McClelland said.

"You don't want to approach them or, you know, you've got to maintain a level of safety there."

Despite the danger involved with wild animals, McClelland said a lot of the comments on TikTok were "somewhat naive."

"People saying why didn't you go help the cubs over the fence to their mother," he said.

After he shot the video, McClelland said the cubs managed to climb under his gate and stayed in his backyard, with their mother, for around six hours.

"At one point all three of them had a nice sleep in the pine tree in my backyard for about an hour," he said.

McClelland said he called a friend who works for the Ministry of Natural Resources, but all they could do was observe the bears and wait for them to leave his backyard.