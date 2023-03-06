Content
Do you have access to intellectual property? Be weary of TikTok, says cyber security expert

Should you be concerned about having TikTok installed on your phone? According to Laurentian University’s chief information officer, it depends.

Municipal governments are banning the popular social media app due to security concerns

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The federal government is banning TikTok from its mobile devices just days after federal and provincial privacy commissioners launched an investigation into the social media platform.
The city of Greater Sudbury banned employees from having TikTok on their phones. While Laurentian University hasn't banned the app, it says it is educating people about the risks instead. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Anyone who has access to intellectual property should be careful with apps like TikTok, according to chief financial officer at Laurentian University.

On March 16 the City of Greater Sudbury followed the lead of other municipalities, and the federal government, by banning TikTok on employees' work phones.

"This policy is a precaution and is intended to protect the cybersecurity of the organization and all staff," said city spokesperson Riley Adams in an email to CBC News.

"The City of Greater Sudbury did not have a TikTok account and engagement with residents on social media platforms will not be impacted by this decision."

Are universities taking the TikTok threat seriously enough? Laurentian University’s chief information officer, Luc Roy, says he’s very concerned that universities are being targeted by foreign governments for their research and intellectual property.

Luc Roy, Laurentian University's chief information officer, said concerns around TikTok stem from its Chinese ownership.

Whether someone should be worried about the app, depends on what they do for a living, and who they know, he added.

"Really you have to ask yourself, well, why would a foreign entity, a foreign government, want to have access to me?" he said.

A man sitting in a studio.
Luc Roy is the chief information officer at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Roy said for universities like Laurentian, there are concerns around protecting intellectual property from being stolen.

"You would probably do a lot of things to have access to intellectual property that would allow you to move forward faster," he said.

Roy said intellectual property around technology, mining, medicine and agriculture is of a high value to state actors.

He said if people want to steal that information, they can also get it from close connections. So if they can't connect with the researcher directly, maybe they can reach a friend or family member.

But despite that risk, Laurentian hasn't banned TikTok.

"We don't want to force people not to use it," Roy said.

"We just want to educate people of, you know, who you are and why would there be interest in having access to your contacts, not just your content." 

With files from Casey Stranges

