The North Shore Health Network is further restricting visitors to its sites to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This includes the Blind River, Thessalon and Richards Landing – Matthews sites.

No visitors will be allowed to accompany those attending the Emergency Department, Acute Care Unit and the Long Term Care Unit at Blind River.

The only exception is one visitor for those receiving end-of-life care or to accompany a child under 18.

People who need help to attend the hospital for appointments are allowed one visitor.

All visitors will be screened.

Visitors with signs of influenza-like illnesses (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, runny nose, or sneezing) will be asked to return home, and self-isolate.

Visitors who have travelled outside of Canada are asked NOT to visit.

Patients coming to the Emergency Department with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call ahead prior to coming to the facility.

If you are feeling unwell and not sure if you should be tested, call Telehealth Ontario (1-866-797-0000) or call Algoma

Public Health (1-866-892-0172 ext 5404). If you need immediate medical attention, please call 911 and mention your

travel history and symptoms.