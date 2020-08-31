If you've been trying to hire a cleaning service during the pandemic, you know how tough that can be.

When the pandemic first began, the owner of Tiffany's Maid Service in Sudbury says demand for services went through the roof.

It was impossible for her team of 10 people to respond to everyone. And they were scared of getting themselves — or others — sick.

As a result, White no longer takes on one-time customers, and her cleaning company is seeing an increase in steady cleaning contracts. She says having consistent clients reduces the risk of infection for everyone.

"So we're not as available to the public like we were ... we don't really have the capacity to do every call that comes in anyways," White said.

"But we've definitely gotten down to only really being able to take 10 per cent of the people who call."

White says she's also been able to offer her staff a four-day work week, because it reduces the added risk of going out five- to six-days-a-week.

"And everyone gets a fair share of hours," she said.

"You can have an eight- to 10-hour day on a four-day work week. And it's worked out really fabulously for us. We don't overwork anybody and everybody's a lot happier."

Before COVID-19 hit, White says they were working long hours to get jobs done.