Public Health Sudbury & Districts says a blacklegged tick found locally has tested positive for the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease.

The health unit says it is the first reported tick in its service area this year.

Lyme disease is a tick transmitted disease that can affect people and animals.

The health unit says symptoms vary greatly but it often starts with a rash that looks like a bull's eye. Other symptoms can include fever, headache, and muscle pain.

If left untreated, it can cause "serious problems to the heart, joints and nervous system."

The health unit says the following precautions can be taken:

Avoid walking in tall grass and make sure yards are kept clear of debris and overgrown vegetation, grass, bushes and trees.

Keep wood files and bird feeders away from homes.

Wear a long-sleeved, light-coloured shirt, pants and close-toe shoes.

Use insect repellents that are federally regulated and contain DEET.

Check your clothing, body and pets for ticks.

Take a shower to help wash off ticks that have not yet attached themselves to skin.

The health unit says if you find a tick in your skin, remove it as soon as possible with fine-tipped tweezers. From there, the person who was bit should follow up with their family care provider.

The tick can be taken to the health unit to be tested.