If you're looking for a new, innovative butter to try, look no further than Thornloe Cheese.

The company, which is well known for its cheese, recently came in first for its butter in the innovative category at the Royal Winter Agricultural Fair.

"We knew our product was great but obviously to win the grand champion achievement is something else," Pam Hamel, Thronloe's brand ambassador said.

"We're the first processors in Canada to actually bring to market a verified grass-fed product."

What does the product taste like? Hamel sums it up to one word: delicious.

"From the judges scoring, we scored an almost perfect on the flavour," she said.

"The texture was near perfect. The incorporation of moisture was near perfect. Our colour was perfect."

The product beat out other butters from across Canada.

"The milk being processed in Temiskaming that went into create this award-winning butter is exclusively from the Temiskaming Valley area," she said.

"We wanted to name the butter after our region because it is so unique."

The company plans to produce over 100,000 kg annually of Temiskaming Valley grass-fed butter. And to do that, they will use an additional 2.73 million litres of milk from northern Ontario producers.