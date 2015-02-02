A debate at a Sudbury city council meeting has now led to a police investigation into threatening messages.

On Dec. 21, there was a motion tabled calling for a wage freeze at city hall in 2021.

Cutting the annual salary increases for the mayor, city councillors and senior staff would have saved Greater Sudbury taxpayers about $550,000.

That idea was rejected by city council by a vote of 9 to 4.

Some of the city councillors who voted against then received threatening messages.

Greater Sudbury police confirm that they received a complaint on Tuesday and are investigating.