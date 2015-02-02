Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·New

Greater Sudbury police investigating possible threats made against city councillors

Greater Sudbury police say they are investigating possible threats made against city councillors. They are related to a vote on a possible wage freeze at Sudbury city hall from late last year.

Several councillors received threatening messages following Dec. 21 vote

Erik White · CBC News ·
Greater Police say they are investigating possible threats made against Sudbury city councillors regarding a recent vote. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

A debate at a Sudbury city council meeting has now led to a police investigation into threatening messages.

On Dec. 21, there was a motion tabled calling for a wage freeze at city hall in 2021.

Cutting the annual salary increases for the mayor, city councillors and senior staff would have saved Greater Sudbury taxpayers about $550,000. 

That idea was rejected by city council by a vote of 9 to 4.

Some of the city councillors who voted against then received threatening messages.

Greater Sudbury police confirm that they received a complaint on Tuesday and are investigating. 

About the Author

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    now