Greater Sudbury police investigating possible threats made against city councillors
Greater Sudbury police say they are investigating possible threats made against city councillors. They are related to a vote on a possible wage freeze at Sudbury city hall from late last year.
Several councillors received threatening messages following Dec. 21 vote
A debate at a Sudbury city council meeting has now led to a police investigation into threatening messages.
On Dec. 21, there was a motion tabled calling for a wage freeze at city hall in 2021.
Cutting the annual salary increases for the mayor, city councillors and senior staff would have saved Greater Sudbury taxpayers about $550,000.
That idea was rejected by city council by a vote of 9 to 4.
Some of the city councillors who voted against then received threatening messages.
Greater Sudbury police confirm that they received a complaint on Tuesday and are investigating.
