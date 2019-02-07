For the third time in less than six weeks Sudbury felt an earthquake on Monday.

Earthquakes Canada reports at 2.1 magnitude quake around 5:22 p.m.

It says the epicentre was about six kilometres east of Sudbury.

On Feb. 6 and 8, two other earthquakes rumbled through the city.

At that time, Earthquakes Canada found both quakes were the result of activity at two separate mines in the Sudbury area.