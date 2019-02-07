Another earthquake rumbles through Sudbury, the third in 6 weeks
Earthquakes Canada reports at 2.1 magnitude quake Monday afternoon about six kilometres east of Sudbury. It's the third quake for the city in less than six weeks.
Epicentre six kilometres east of Sudbury
For the third time in less than six weeks Sudbury felt an earthquake on Monday.
Earthquakes Canada reports at 2.1 magnitude quake around 5:22 p.m.
It says the epicentre was about six kilometres east of Sudbury.
On Feb. 6 and 8, two other earthquakes rumbled through the city.
At that time, Earthquakes Canada found both quakes were the result of activity at two separate mines in the Sudbury area.
