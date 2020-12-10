Health units across Ontario are now offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to some select populations.

They are for individuals who are severely immunocompromised like transplant recipients or patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

"Meaning that their bodies have less strength and less antibodies to be able to combat COVID-19, should they get COVID-19," said Natalie Philippe, a public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD).

"In a sense [the third dose of vaccine] is somewhat of a booster shot. So it's a third dose because it is supposed to enhance their immune system," she said.

Individuals eligible for the third shots are identified through their primary care provider or health care specialist.

Also on the list for third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are vulnerable elderly in high-risk congregate settings like long-term care facilities.

Philippe said for the general public having the recommended two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine is still proven protection from the virus.

"It is still possible to get COVID-19 even though you're vaccinated, however we do know that symptoms are a lot milder and transmission is a lot less," she said.

When reporting statistics on active COVID-19 cases, Public Health Sudbury and Districts breaks down how many of them are vaccinated, and how many are unvaccinated individuals who test positive.

Where to find vaccine receipts

Now that the provincial government has announced that vaccine passports will begin Sept 22, Philippe said the health unit has been fielding questions about vaccine receipts. These should have been provided following each of the two COVID-19 shots. The receipts are still accessible.

"It's up on the ministry website that they can get their vaccine receipt," she said.

For anyone with an old red and white health card they can call a 1-800 number, call their local health unit.

Philippe said Public Health Sudbury and Districts is supportive of the decision to implement vaccine certification since it avoids a patchwork of inconsistent approaches across the province.

"It's not really a new concept," Philippe said referring to the yellow vaccine passports issued to children when they were immunized against illnesses when they first entered school.

She added she does expect the news to boost the number of vaccinations for those who have yet to get their COVID-19 shots.

In fact, since Ontario announced its vaccine passport system on Wednesday, appointments to the provincial booking site have more than doubled for those wanting to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

'Less disruptive school year'

Meanwhile, with the new school year about to start, the Sudbury health unit will still be working with the four local school board again when it comes to COVID-19 cases or outbreaks.

Philippe said they'll still be doing contact tracing for any cases in schools. But this year they're also adding immunizations.

"So we are working with school boards to coordinate opportunities for vaccination whether it will be at the school or nearby the school just to make vaccines more accessible," she said.

Philippe said the health unit will also be sharing information and resources about COVID-safe behaviours.

"The main mission is to keep children in school throughout the school year this year, try to have less disruption, try to give them that learning environment that they do deserve."