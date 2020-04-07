All health care workers at the Thessalon hospital have tested negative for COVID-19.

The North Shore Health Network closed the site last Friday, April 3 in order to do the testing and to protect patients and workers.

Regardless, the site is not re-opening to in-patients.

In a news release, the health network says people will continue to be redirected to Blind River.

Only those needing urgent care should visit the emergency department in Thessalon.

The Thessalon emergency department will open as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.